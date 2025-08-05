Here's Why Aamir Khan Moves Out Of His Pali Hill Residence And Rents Four Luxurious Flats In Same Locality For ₹24.5 Lakh Per Month | Image: X

Aamir Khan is currently basking in the success of Sitaare Zameen Par and getting ready for his upcoming film Coolie with the legendary Rajinikanth. In the middle of this, Mr Perfectionist has reportedly temporarily moved out of his residence in Mumbai. He has rented four luxury apartments in Pali Hill for ₹24.5 lakh a month, as his flats at the Virgo Housing Society are undergoing major redevelopment.

According to media reports, property registration records from Zapkey.com confirm that Dangal actor has signed a five-year lease, starting in May 2025 and ending in May 2030. The lease includes a 45-month lock-in period. As part of the agreement, he paid a security deposit of over ₹1.46 crore, a stamp duty of ₹4 lakh, and a registration fee of ₹2,000. The rent will rise by 5% each year.

The Virgo complex, currently under redevelopment, will offer ultra-premium sea-facing homes priced above ₹1 lakh per square foot. Some apartments are reportedly valued at over ₹100 crore. The report also mentions that Aamir owns 12 apartments in the same society and will receive new ones once the redevelopment finishes.

Aamir’s current temporary residence, Wilnomona Apartment in Pali Hill, lies just 750 metres from Puja Casa, where Shah Rukh Khan and his family are staying while Mannat undergoes renovation.

