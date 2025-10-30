Hi Zindagi: Gaurav Singh Starrer Explores Subject On Physical And Emotional Exploitation Of Male, Know Cast And Release Date

Gaurav Singh, Garima Singh and Aayushi Tiwari are gearing up for the release of their upcoming movie Hi Zindagi. The movie is creating a heavy buzz on the internet owing to its theme. Since the trailer has been released, the audience is eagerly awaiting the movie to hit the theatres in November.

What is the theme of Hi Zindagi?

The movie brings to light a subject rarely discussed in mainstream cinema - the physical and emotional exploitation of men. Inspired by real-life incidents, the movie aims to shed light on an important yet overlooked social issue. Usually, cinema talks about women's struggles and exploitation, but the film will focus on how males are harassed in the workplace, relationships and other parts of life. It emphasises the need for legal protection and equal rights for men who face harassment or abuse.

Producer Sunil Kumar Aggarwal, in a press note, shared that the film's goal is to voice the pain and trauma men endure but seldom express. He believes that if a man faces harassment from a woman, he too should have the right to seek justice. He also urged the lawmakers the implement laws that ensure equal protection for men in society.

The movie is set against the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, capturing the city's authenticity.

Know cast of Hi Zindagi

Gaurav Singh, Garima Singh and Aayushi Tiwari star in the lead, while Somi Shree, Deepanshi, and Rishabh Sharma star in supporting roles. Helmed by Ajay Ram, the film is being produced by Sunil Kumar Aggarwal under the banner of C.R. Films and Sunil Aggarwal Films. It will hit the theatres on November 14, coinciding with Children's Day.