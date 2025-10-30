Who Is Bhoomi Shetty? Kingdom Actress Playing Maha In Prasanth Varma's Mahakali

Prasanth Varma has introduced the leading lady of his third project, Mahakali. The movie is part of Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), which also includes Hanu-Man and Jai Hnuman. On Thursday, he took to his social media handle to unveil the first look of the actress, Bhoomi Shetty.

First poster look of Maha

Taking to his Instagram handle, Prasanth shared a poster that introduces Bhoomi as Maha. In the poster, she can be seen adoring the Goddess Kaali avatar, with her face painted black. She looks fierce in the poster. Sharing the poster, he wrote in he caption, "From the cosmic womb of creation awakens the most FEROCIOUS SUPERHERO of the universe! Introducing Bhoomi Shetty as MAHA.

Soon after he shared the post, netizens flooded the comment section, hailing the casting. A user wrote, "This is mindblowing!! You are so apt for this. You go, girl!! Another wrote, "Can’t wait to witness the creation of this Mahakali ." A third user wrote, "Just flawless to be honest!!!"

Who is Bhoomi Shetty?

Hailing from Karnataka, she made her debut with the Telugu-language TV show Ninne Pelladatha in 2018. He was also the fourth runner-up in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7. In 2021, she forayed into films with Kannada-language Ikkat. She has also starred in Sharathulu Varthisthai and Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom. She speaks fluent Kannada and Tulu.

All about Mahakali

According to the report, the makers have completed over 50 per cent of the film's shoot. At present, the crew is shooting on a grand set constructed in Hyderabad. The film is helmed by Puja Kolluru and also stars Akshaye Khanna in the pivotal role of Asuraguru Shukracharya. It is the first time he will be playing such a character on screen.

