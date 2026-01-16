Hindi? This is Maharashtra: Aamir Khan Reignites Language Row; Angry Netizens Say, 'Quit Bollywood'

Aamir Khan is in the news not for Happy Patel but for refusing to speak in Hindi, reigniting the language row. The actor stepped out on Thursday to exercise his right to vote during the Maharashtra Civic Polls. Upon exiting the polling booth, the actor showed his inked finger and spoke to the media. During the conversation, he was asked to deliver the same message in Hindi. The actor promptly replied, "Hindi mein? yeh Maharashtra hai, bhai (In Hindi? This is Maharashtra)."

When the media people told him that it would also be aired in Delhi, to this, the actor said, "Oh, it will go to Delhi as well? " and then he spoke in Hindi, which we loosely translated to English, "Oh, it will go to Delhi as well? Very good arrangements have been made. I would appeal to everyone: come and cast your valuable vote."

Netizens criticise Aamir Khan

Soon after the clip went viral on social media, the netizens flooded the comment section criticising the actor for refusing to speak in Hindi, despite Hindi star. A user wrote, "Aamir Khan was told to 'Speak Hindi' while speaking in Marathi—this moment reminds me of our own contradictions about languages ​​in India.” Another pointed, "He is talking in a sarcastic way." A third user wrote, "Toh fir Hindi mai movie kyu banaya hai yeh." A user wrote, "Aise logo ki wajah se Marathi Hindi ka bawal chal raha hai." "Bollywood quit kado," wrote a user.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Last year, the Hindi vs Marathi debate was in the headlines when the Maharashtra government introduced Hindi as a third language in primary schools in the state. This order faced a backlash from the opposition. The BJP-led government in the state later reversed the order, but by then the debate had already spread on social media.