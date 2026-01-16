The Paradise, Aakasam Lo Oka Tara, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Kara, Suriya 47, And More South Movies To Stream On Netflix After Their Theatrical Run | Image: X

On the occasion of the Pongal festival, Netflix made a major announcement by unveiling a slate of 15+ South films under its annual “Netflix Pandigai” initiative. The list includes several highly anticipated titles featuring Suriya, Dhanush, Pawan Kalyan, Ravi Mohan, and other notable actors. Many of these stars have multiple projects lined which Netflix had already acquired well in advance of their theatrical releases.

Champion

Roshan Meka plays Michael in the recent Telugu period sports drama Champion. He portrays a gifted footballer living in Hyderabad State in 1948. The story follows his struggle as the Razakar atrocities surround him and push him to stand up for the oppressed villagers. After its theatrical release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, Champion is now set to arrive on Netflix.

Aakasam Lo Oka Tara

Aakasam Lo Oka Tara is a Telugu pan-India film directed by Pavan Sadineni. It stars Dulquer Salmaan and Satvika Veeravalli, with Shruti Haasan in a key role. Following its theatrical release across Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, the film will stream on Netflix.

The Paradise

The Paradise is an upcoming Telugu action film starring Nani. Janhvi Kapoor leads the cast, although some reports name Sonali Kulkarni in that role. The film also features Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni, and Raghav Juyal in supporting parts. After its theatrical run, Netflix will stream the film in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Advertisement

Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Pawan Singh’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh is coming to Netflix after its theatrical release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

Advertisement

Kara

The makers have announced Kara as the title of Dhanush’s 54th film. Vignesh Raja, known for directing Por Thozhil, has helmed the project. The film also features Mamitha Baiju, with music composed by GV Prakash Kumar. The team has confirmed a theatrical release in early 2026.

Suriya 47

Jithu Madhavan's Suriya 47 is coming to Netflix after its theatrical release, in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. This crime thriller is one of the most anticipated movies of 2026.

DD55