Holi Special: DYK An Annoyed Ranbir Kapoor Said 'Nobody Is Going To Like This Song' While Shooting For Balam Pichkari

Balam Pichkari has, over the years, become the quintessential Holi song. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Track is played at every Holi party and adorns almost all Instagram stories. While the song has become synonymous with the Holi festivities over the years, its shoot came with its own set of challenges for the lead actor, Ranbir Kapoor.



Following the release of the track and its massive popularity, the makers of Balam Pichkari released the making of the song. Featuring montages of the BTS from the shoot and all that transpired while filming the song, the making video also included on-camera interviews of the cast members sharing their experience of shooting. In the video, a self-proclaimed fan of Holi, Ayan Mukerji, shared that he got the idea of filming a song on the backdrop of the festival while playing with colours.



However, in the making, he admitted, “This is again my part of Ranbir torture scheme because he is actually one of those people who is not fond of like colour and water all over his body.” The camera then pans to a sulking Ranbir Kapoor, who could be seen trying to get the colours off him.



While filming the song, an annoyed Ranbir Kapoor could be heard saying, "Nobody is gonna like this song, whole day we have been in colour, feeling dirty, I hate Remo (Remo D’Souza, who choreographed this number), I hate Pritam, I hate everybody today, there can’t bigger Ch**** than Ayan Mukerji.” However, after completing the shoot, the actor reveals that he is happy to secure ‘atleast one Holi song’ in his filmography. A video of the same is now viral online.

Balam Pichkari is one of the most played tracks from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Released in 2013, the movie has emerged as a cult classic over the years. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani also features Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur.