Holi 2026: Deepika Padukone's Shorts And Shirt To Aishwarya Rai's White Patiala, Here's How You Can Recreate Iconic Filmy Looks

Holi 2026 will be celebrated across the country on March 4. The festival is the perfect time to bond with friends and family. Preparation for the festival of colours is in full swing. Children have adorned the streets with pichkaris, vibrant gulaals are spread on the road, festive treats are laid out, and laughter fills houses. A big part of the festival preparation in modern times is finalising the ‘look’ for the day.

Gone are the days when people used to pick their worst garment pieces and most-worn clothes as a sacrificial gesture on the festival. In the times of Instagram updates and Snapchat stories, the white-on-white look is what makes heads turn. Some people go to the extent of buying new clothes, stark white kurtas or customised garments for the festival, only for them to ultimately get dumped.

If you are also the kind who dresses up more for the ‘gram’, these filmy looks are perfect and easy to recreate. For years, Bollywood has served up some remarkable looks that have become the poster pictures of Holi. Be it Deepika Padukone's chic Balam Pichkari outfit or Aishwarya Rai's comfortable yet stylish Chann Ke Mohalla look, Hindi movies have something for everyone. Here are 5 easy looks from iconic Hindi movies you can easily recreate on Holi this year.

Aishwarya Rai's iconic Patiala

One of the easiest looks to recreate is Aishwarya Rai's white patiala from the song Chann Ke Mohalla, which features in Action Replayy. Simply pair a white short kurta with a printed patiala and dupatta. The best part about this look is that you can recreate it with any bottom and dupatta, easily available at home. Just team the outfit with a hoop earring, and you are good to go.

Deepika Padukone's Balam Pichkari look

A Holi look that lives rent-free in every Bollywood fan's mind is Deepika Padukone's look from Balam Pichkari. To recreate the outfit, simply pick an orange shirt and team it with shorts. Leave your tresses open and make the most of the colourful surroundings.



Alia Bhatt's yellow lehenga

A still of Alia Bhatt from the song Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya | Image: X

If ‘extraness’ is not usually a criterion for you, Alia Bhatt's bright yellow lehenga is also a good option. The actress's look from the Badrinath Ki Dulhania title track will ensure that colours beautifully adorn your outfit on Holi.

Light pink salwar suit like Priyanka Chopra

If tradition is what floats your boat, then opt for a light pink coloured salwar suit set like Priyanka Chopra. In the iconic Holi song, Do Me A Favour, the actress donned the outfit with her hair pleated. She went heavy on accessories with a stack of bangles and maangtika.



The all-time, all-white classic

Rang Barse from Silsila immortalised the all-white look | Image: X