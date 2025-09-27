Homebound Box Office Collection Day 1: Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor-Vishal Jethwa Witness Lowest Opening Of Their Career, Film Mints Only ₹29 Lakh Despite Being India's Oscar Entry

Homebound Box Office Collection: Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa starrer finally hit the theatres on September 26, after roaring at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. Also starring Janhvi Kapoor, the movie garnered global praise, becoming India's official Oscar entry for 2026 in the Best International Feature category. However, despite the positive reviews, the film met with a disappointing start.

Homebound box office collection day 1

According to Sacnilk, the movie minted only ₹29 lakh at the box office in India. Helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan, the movie has become the lowest opening of the actors' careers. Before Homebound, Ishaan's lowest opening gross was ₹2.05 crore for Phone Bhoot. Vishal's Salaam Venky earned ₹45 lakh on its opening day, while Janhvi's lowest earning for her career was ₹40 lakh for the film Mili. However, the movie's business might spike from the second day owing to positive word of mouth.

The film, produced by Dharma Productions, follows two childhood friends from a small village in North India who dream of becoming police officers, hoping the job will bring them the respect they never had. However, as they come closer to their goal, pressure and struggles create problems in their friendship.

Earlier this year, the film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival's Un Certain Regard section and received a nine-minute-long standing ovation. It also premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

What's next for Ishaan, Janhvi and Vishal?