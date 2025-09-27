Updated 27 September 2025 at 08:43 IST
Homebound Box Office Collection Day 1: Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor-Vishal Jethwa Witness Lowest Opening Of Their Career, Film Mints Only ₹29 Lakh Despite Being India's Oscar Entry
Box Office: Before Homebound, Ishaan Khatter's lowest opening gross was ₹2.05 crore for Phone Bhoot. Vishal Jethwa's Salaam Venky earned ₹45 lakh on its opening day, while Janhvi Kapoor's lowest earning for her career was ₹40 lakh for the film Mili.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Homebound Box Office Collection: Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa starrer finally hit the theatres on September 26, after roaring at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. Also starring Janhvi Kapoor, the movie garnered global praise, becoming India's official Oscar entry for 2026 in the Best International Feature category. However, despite the positive reviews, the film met with a disappointing start.
Homebound box office collection day 1
According to Sacnilk, the movie minted only ₹29 lakh at the box office in India. Helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan, the movie has become the lowest opening of the actors' careers. Before Homebound, Ishaan's lowest opening gross was ₹2.05 crore for Phone Bhoot. Vishal's Salaam Venky earned ₹45 lakh on its opening day, while Janhvi's lowest earning for her career was ₹40 lakh for the film Mili. However, the movie's business might spike from the second day owing to positive word of mouth.
The film, produced by Dharma Productions, follows two childhood friends from a small village in North India who dream of becoming police officers, hoping the job will bring them the respect they never had. However, as they come closer to their goal, pressure and struggles create problems in their friendship.
Earlier this year, the film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival's Un Certain Regard section and received a nine-minute-long standing ovation. It also premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).
What's next for Ishaan, Janhvi and Vishal?
Janhvi will be next seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, co-starring Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf. The movie is set to hit the theatres on October 2, clashing with Rishab Shetty's highly anticipated movie Kantara: Chapter 1. Ishaan and Vishal, on the other hand, are yet to announce their next project.
Also Read: One Battle After Another, Chainsaw Man Reze Arc, Shin Chan The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers In India Get Muted Response At India Box Office
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 27 September 2025 at 08:43 IST