One Battle After Another, Chainsaw Man Reze Arc, Shin Chan The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers In India Get Muted Response At India Box Office

Three international releases hit the big screens in India this Friday. However the box office response to them has been muted as neither are they popular titles nor massy movies that would pull the audiences to cinema halls. Director Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another has been getting rave reviews for its storyline, performances and execution and is the movie that could grow in the coming days if the word of mouth spreads.

Leonardo DiCaprio stars in One Battle After Another. Its a political thriller, with Leo taking on a challenging role and getting praise for it. However, this movie is meant for niche audiences and saw a similar response at the box office in India. It opened to ₹50 lakh here. In the coming days, the numbers may rise slightly but overall performance of the film here is not very promising.

Meanwhile, after the success of the anime Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle at India box office, another Japanese animation movie released here. The dark fantasy action film based on Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga series Chainsaw Man, Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc saw minimal interest among audiences. It collected ₹50 lakh on day 1 in India, with maximum earnings coming from its IMAX version.

Beloved cartoon Shin-chan is also back on the big screen with Shin Chan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers In India releasing on September 26. This is the 33rd feature film in the beloved series created by Yoshito Usui. Directed by Masakazu Hashimoto and produced by Shin-Ei Animation, the movie takes the mischievous adventures of Shin-chan and his friends to India for the very first time.