Hotmail Co-Founder Sabeer Bhatia Reviews Dhurandhar, Calls It ‘Disgusting’, ‘Revenge And Hate Spreading’ Film

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar hit the theatres on December 5, 2025, and since then, it has been in the news. Ranveer Singh’s starrer has collected over ₹1300 crore worldwide despite mixed reviews from critics. Several celebrities and public figures have also shared their opinions on the movie. Most recently, Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia posted his review on Instagram, criticising the film for spreading hate.

Sabeer shared a video review of Dhurandhar on his Instagram and wrote in the caption, “Movies today aren’t made to emotionally empower you. They’re engineered to trigger you. Be cautious!”

In the video, he said, “Hey guys, I just watched the movie Dhurandhar. Emotionally charged, sensationalism, drama. But where is the intellectual component in this? All it is spreading is the message of revenge and hate. It’s disgusting.”

He continued, “We don’t want our kids to be emotional reactors. We want the younger generation to be logical thinkers. Zero creativity. I know it’s a movie. I don’t think there is any entertainment in watching senseless killings and revenge. It promotes a certain line of thinking that is terrible. It paints entire countries and institutions with a broad brush. Not going into the nuances of what is really going on in the minds of people.”

Advertisement

He ended the video by saying, “Individuals are good or bad, not countries. I hope you get this message and reject the movie Dhurandhar wholeheartedly.”

His review has quickly gone viral, with many people now debating in the comments section. The makers of Dhurandhar have not yet responded to Sabeer Bhatia’s comments. Dhurandhar follows the journey of an Indian spy who goes undercover and enters a Baloch gang operating in Lyari, Pakistan.

Advertisement