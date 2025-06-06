Spoiler Alert! Is Bobby Deol A Killer In Housefull 5? Movie Buffs Spill The Beans About Akshay Kumar And Abhishek Bachchan Starrer Climax

Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan’s comic sequel has finally hit the theatres today, June 6. Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, the fifth instalment of the Housefull franchise has been released in two versions of the film - Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B - and movie buffs flocked to the theatres to watch both. Following the first-day-first-show screenings, critics took to their social media handles to share their reviews with some dropping major spoilers.

Bobby Deol feature in Housefull 5?

Since the release of the Housefull 5 trailer, one question has kept fans pondered: Who is the Killer? And cherry on top, movie offers two climaxes. Earlier rumours suggested that John Abraham would be part of the fifth instalment of the comedy franchise. However, his absence from the teaser and cast list sparked theories that he might be the man behind the mask, with the makers deliberately keeping his involvement under wraps.

These speculations lost steam after the official trailer and cast announcements made no mention of John Abraham.

When Housefull 5 finally hit the big screen, many critics and fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal that Bobby Deol features in the movie. This revelation led to speculation that he might be the killer, as he wasn’t included in any promotional material or posters. Some viewers reported that Bobby Deol appears in a cameo during a pivotal scene, drawing cheers and applause during his entry. Interestingly, Bobby Deol was also part of Housefull 4 (2019).

The mystery of the killer remains unresolved. Adding to the suspense, KRK tweeted: “A ~ Killer, Abhishek + Fardeen Khan! B ~ Killer, Abhishek + Chitrangada!”

Housefull 5 Reviews so far

Meanwhile, Housefull 5 is receiving mixed reactions from both critics and audiences, with some praising it as a "blockbuster" comedy thriller. Film critic Sumit Kadel rated the movie 3.5 out of 5, highlighting its consistent laugh-out-loud moments.

However, he noted that the adult humour and double-meaning jokes might not suit family viewers.