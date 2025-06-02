Housefull 5 Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan Starrer Mints ₹4.08 Crore In Just 2 Days

Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan are gearing up for the release of their upcoming comedy thriller Housefull 5. On Sunday, the makers opened the advance window of the movie, and in just a few hours of going live, the movie sold over 20,250 tickets, minting ₹75 lakh. On the second day of the advance booking, the film has sold around 29,747 tickets across 7767 shows.

Housefull 5 advance booking report

According to Sacnilk, the movie has collected ₹1.01 crore at the box office, whereas ₹4.08 crore (including blocked seats). Maharashtra is leading the state-wise chart with ₹1.08 crore (including blocked seats). The film will release in two versions - Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B - and both have received a green flag with a U/A 16+ certificate from CBFC after several modifications. The length of both films is 2 hours 45 minutes and 48 seconds.

CBFC suggest several cuts in Housefull 5

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, CBFC asked the makers to delete a dialogue at 1 hour and 53 minutes and to tweak a dialogue starting with "apne". The board also suggested modifying words like "nikal dungi", "item" and "haram". Apart from these, visual cuts like a scene of ‘champagne coming’ were reduced. Two scenes of hand gestures were modified, and a sensual visual scene was reduced by 2 seconds. So, all around 11 seconds of the clip were censored by the board.