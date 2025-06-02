RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025: Virat Kohli Or Shreyas Iyer, Who Is Baahubali Director SS Rajamouli Rooting For?

Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings has entered IPL 2025's finale by beating Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians in the playoffs on Sunday, May 1. The team will now face off Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the historic showdown on June 3 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With PBKS reaching the finale, SS Rajamouli, known for his magnum opus films like RRR and Baahubali, penned a heartfelt note lauding Iyer for his captaincy and the unfair treatment he received from his previous teams' owners. Not just this, he also praised Virat Kohli for his dedication. Towards the end of the note, he penned which team he wants to witness lifting the IPL 2025 trophy.

SS Rajamouli is rooting for THIS IPL team

Taking to his X handle, SS Rajamouli shared a picture of Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer shaking hands on the ground and penned a long note expressing his happiness on seeing both the "deserving" teams in the final. In his note, Rajamouli pointed out how Iyer led Delhi to the final and was dropped, then he led Kolkata to the trophy, but was dropped. Now he has led Punjab Kings to the finale, and this marked the team's return after 11 years. And believes that Iyer deserves the trophy to seemingly prove that he is unstoppable. However, on the other hand, he also wishes RCB to lift the trophy, as Kohli has been performing well every season.

"Iyer guiding Bumrah’s and Boult’s yorkers to the third man boundary… Exquisite… This man leads Delhi to a final… and is dropped… Leads Kolkata to a trophy… dropped… Leads a young Punjab to the finals after 11 years. He deserves this year’s trophy too… On the other hand, it is Kohli… who is performing year on year… compiling thousands of runs. The final frontier for him… He deserves it too. Whatever the result… it’s going to be a heartbreak…" read his report.

