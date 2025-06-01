Housefull 5 Advance Booking Off To A Decent Start, Akshay Kumar Starrer Comedy Film Sells 20,250 Tickets In Few Hours Of Tickets Going On Sale

Housefull 5 Advance Booking: After Sky Force and Kesari: Chapter 2, Akshay Kumar is all set to take moviegoers on a laugh ride in his upcoming film Housefull 5. The ensemble cast includes Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Bajwa, Jackie Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, Fardeen Khan, Chitrangda Singh, Nana Patekar and many more. The movie's advance booking opened on June 1, five days before its release and the pre-sales are witnessing a good response.

According to Sacnilk, Housefull 5 has sold over 20,250 tickets on its release day on June 6. Its collection in Hindi stands at over ₹75 lakh and the numbers are expected to rise as the release day nears. The makers have already shared that there are two climaxes of the movie and each version will have a different "killer", the antagonist who is central to the story. Thus, Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B will be playing in cinema halls, with viewers getting to pick which version they want to see.

Multistarrer Housefull 5 will release on June 6 | Image: X