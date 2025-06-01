Housefull 5 Advance Booking Off To A Decent Start, Akshay Kumar Starrer Comedy Film Sells 20,250 Tickets In Few Hours Of Tickets Going On Sale

Updated 1 June 2025 at 23:42 IST
Housefull 5 Advance Booking: After Sky Force and Kesari: Chapter 2, Akshay Kumar is all set to take moviegoers on a laugh ride in his upcoming film Housefull 5. The ensemble cast includes Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Bajwa, Jackie Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, Fardeen Khan, Chitrangda Singh, Nana Patekar and many more. The movie's advance booking opened on June 1, five days before its release and the pre-sales are witnessing a good response.
According to Sacnilk, Housefull 5 has sold over 20,250 tickets on its release day on June 6. Its collection in Hindi stands at over ₹75 lakh and the numbers are expected to rise as the release day nears. The makers have already shared that there are two climaxes of the movie and each version will have a different "killer", the antagonist who is central to the story. Thus, Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B will be playing in cinema halls, with viewers getting to pick which version they want to see.
The buzz for the movie is positive, and the trade is expecting it to emerge as Akshay's biggest opening, beating the first-day earnings of Gold (2018, ₹25.25 crore) and Mission Mangal (2019, ₹29.16 crore). However, it will depend on how pre-sales perform. It can also emerge as one of the Bollywood star's biggest openers at the overseas box office. Housefull 5 can also be Akshay's first ₹30 crore opener in India. It is one of the biggest releases in India, hitting over 5000 screens countrywide. The franchise started with 2010’s Housefull, which was followed by three sequels — Housefull 2 (2012), Housefull 3 (2016) and Housefull 4 (2019).
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 1 June 2025 at 23:42 IST