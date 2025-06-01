Amitabh Bachchan Meets Fans At Jalsa Amid Speculation Over His Health At 83 | Watch

While speculation continues to rise over Amitabh Bachchan's cryptic posts, in which he talked about his health, the Bollywood megastar kept his date with fans during his Sunday Darshan as he met hundreds of his admirers outside his residence Jalsa in Mumbai. The actor was dressed in a blue hoodie as he greeted his fans. He also distributed umbrellas to the people who came to meet him at his home.

Big B has been meeting his fans regularly for the past four decades at Jalsa and this Sunday, despite his post, which worried many, was no different. He blew kisses at his fans, greeted them with folded hands and tried to interact with them as security watched over him. Earlier, in his blog, Big B shared that he always takes off his shoes before meeting his fans, describing it as a "devotion" for him to interact with his well-wishers.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan’s film Vettaiyan, with Rajinikanth, was released in theatres last year in October. In the film, Big B also shared screen space with Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati. Up next, he will feature in Kalki 2898 AD sequel, directed by Nag Ashwin. The post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and was set in 2898 AD. Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani were also part of the film.

Big B's recent blog post, which worried many read, "At times, the body takes over your disposition and delivers a dictat. REST. So as obediently as I could, I submitted (sic)." He stressed that the tasks he had scheduled for the day took a backseat as he focused on resting.

Amitabh Bachchan posted about his health in a blog post | Image: Tumblr