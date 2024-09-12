sb.scorecardresearch
Published 22:19 IST, September 12th 2024

Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar Starrer Adds 5 Heroines To Its Cast - Sonam Bajwa To Chitrangda Singh

Tarun Mansukhani, known for movies Dostana and Drive, will direct the fifth installment in the Housefull film series. The movie will release on June 6, 2025.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
(L to R) Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangda Singh, Nargis Fakhri are in Housefull 5
