Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar Starrer Adds 5 Heroines To Its Cast - Sonam Bajwa To Chitrangda Singh
Tarun Mansukhani, known for movies Dostana and Drive, will direct the fifth installment in the Housefull film series. The movie will release on June 6, 2025.
(L to R) Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangda Singh, Nargis Fakhri are in Housefull 5 | Image: IMDb
