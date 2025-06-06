Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimates): Akshay Kumar And Riteish Deshmukh Starrer To Open At Record Number, Likely To Beat Salman Khan's Sikandar

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan's comedy thriller has hit the theatres today, June 6. The movie earned mixed reviews from the critics and audiences for both versions - Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B. It seems the reviews haven't affected the audience's spirit to watch the movie. It seems the two versions are exciting the audience and working as a magnet to pull them into the theatres.

Housefull 5 box office collection day 1 (early trends)

According to Sacnilk, Akshay Kumar starrer has earned ₹9.63 crore at the box office since morning. Housefull 5 had an overall 20.93 per cent Hindi occupancy on Friday, with 13.86 per cent in the morning and 28 per cent in the afternoon. Whereas the Hindi occupancy for Housefull 5B is quite low - 10.76 per cent. Seeing the collection pace, the comedy thriller might end up beating Salman Khan starrer Sikandar's opening day numbers. This tells that audiences are preferring the 5A version over 5B.

Film critics like Sumit Kadel and Ramesh Bala told Republic New Media that Housefull 5 would earn around ₹25 crore or over on the opening day 1. And if the film earns over ₹26 crore, then it will not just beat Sikandar, but also become the biggest opening of the franchise. Housefull 4 (2019) earned ₹19.08 crore on the opening day, Housefull 3 (2016) ₹15.23 crore, Housefull 2 (2012) ₹12.19 crore and Housefull (2010) ₹10 crore.