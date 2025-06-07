Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 2 (Early Estimates): Akshay Kumar Starrer To Break Record On Saturday? Registers 84% Higher Morning Occupancy Than Salman Khan's Sikandar

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan's comedy thriller is enjoying a great footfall in the theatres, despite earning mixed reviews from critics and audience. The film was released in two versions - Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B - and both are seemingly enjoying the full theatre experience. Since the film entered the first weekend, the pace of collection has been fast. It seems the film might be able to register a record number on the first Saturday.

After Chhaava and Sikandar, Housefull 5 has bagged the third spot in the list of biggest Bollywood openers of 2025, beating Ajay Devgn's Raid 2.

Housefull 5 box office collection day 2 (early estimates)

According to Sacnilk, Akshay starrer has earned ₹10.13 crore at the box office since morning. Adding the collection, the total stands at ₹34.13 crore at the box office. Housefull 5 had an overall 27.95 per cent Hindi occupancy on Saturday, with 15.40 per cent in the morning and 40.50 per cent in the afternoon. Housefull's morning occupancy has beaten Salman Khan's Sikandar, which registered just 8.38 per cent on the second day.

Housefull 5B had an overall 14.08% Hindi occupancy on Saturday, with 8.29 per cent in the morning and 19.87 per cent in the afternoon.

All about Housefull 5