Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 2 (Early Estimates): Akshay Kumar Starrer To Break Record On Saturday? Registers 84% Higher Morning Occupancy Than Salman Khan's Sikandar

Updated 7 June 2025 at 17:14 IST
Housefull 5 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan's comedy thriller is enjoying a great footfall in the theatres, despite earning mixed reviews from critics and audience. The film was released in two versions - Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B - and both are seemingly enjoying the full theatre experience. Since the film entered the first weekend, the pace of collection has been fast. It seems the film might be able to register a record number on the first Saturday.
After Chhaava and Sikandar, Housefull 5 has bagged the third spot in the list of biggest Bollywood openers of 2025, beating Ajay Devgn's Raid 2.
According to Sacnilk, Akshay starrer has earned ₹10.13 crore at the box office since morning. Adding the collection, the total stands at ₹34.13 crore at the box office. Housefull 5 had an overall 27.95 per cent Hindi occupancy on Saturday, with 15.40 per cent in the morning and 40.50 per cent in the afternoon. Housefull's morning occupancy has beaten Salman Khan's Sikandar, which registered just 8.38 per cent on the second day.
Housefull 5B had an overall 14.08% Hindi occupancy on Saturday, with 8.29 per cent in the morning and 19.87 per cent in the afternoon.
Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film stars an ensemble cast, including Chitrangada, Soundarya Sharma, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Chunky Panday, Nana Patekar, Fardeen Khan and Dino Morea. It is one of the first comedy franchises in Bollywood, and the fifth instalment registered the biggest opening among all. In both versions, the killer is different, and the film marks the cameo appearance of Bobby Deol as the real Jolly.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 7 June 2025 at 17:14 IST