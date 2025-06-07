Shine Tom Chacko Recalls Father CP Chacko's Final Moments With Family Before Car Crash, Says 'Daddy Was Sharing Jokes With Us'

Shine Tom Chacko lost his father, CP Chacko, in a car accident on Friday, June 6. The actor, along with his mother, brother, makeup man and driver, was travelling in the same car but escaped with minor injuries. Shine suffered an arm injury while his mother sustained spinal injuries. The Chacko family is currently in the hospital in Thrissur, Kerala. Speaking to Manorama, the actor recalled his final memory with his father and said that his father kept cracking jokes. During the journey, he fell asleep, and when he woke up, his father was no more.

"Daddy was sharing jokes with us from Thrissur. We stopped to have food in Palakkad. I remember dozing off for some time and when I woke up, he was no more. Daddy always had concerns about me and was disturbed by what was going around," Shine told Manorama.

Shine, with his family, was en route to Bengaluru from Kochi when they met with a car accident in Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu. They were travelling via car owing to the actor's de-addiction programme after he was admitted to rehab following a drug probe.

Meanwhile, Shine's father's mortal remains have been shifted to a mortuary in Thrissur. According to reports, the funeral will take place once his daughters, who reside abroad, reach Kerala.

What's next for Shine Tom Chacko?