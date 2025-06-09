Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar And Abhishek Bachchan Starrer Concludes Opening Weekend Race At ₹87 Crore Despite Minor Jump

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and Chitrangada's comedy thriller has been performing well at the box office in India. The film opened at ₹24 crore and in just two days, it had crossed the ₹50 crore mark at the box office. On the second day, the film experienced a 29.17 per cent jump in collection, but on the third day, it registered only a 3.23 per cent increase, despite being a Sunday. However, it still managed to conclude the opening weekend with a total of over ₹87 crore.

Housefull 5 box office collection day 3

Fardeen Khan starrer raked in ₹32 crore at the box office on the third day. Adding the three-day collection, the total stands at ₹87 crore in India. Seeing the pace of the collection, the film is expected to enter the ₹100 crore mark before the end of the opening week. However, everything depends on Monday's collection, as it will decide the fate of the rest of the week. The film might enjoy a longer run as it had a solo release, and the next week doesn't have any Hindi movies releasing in the theatres. So the film might earn well in its theatrical run.

Housefull 5 had an overall 39.52 per cent Hindi occupancy on Sunday, with maximum reported in Chennai (62.50 per cent). Housefull 5B, on the other hand, had an overall 24.49 per cent Hindi occupancy on Sunday.

All about Housefull 5