Kiara Advani And Madhuri Dixit's Unseen Photo From Kalank Behind-the-Scenes Goes Viral

The ensemble film Kalank hit the big screens in 2019. Though the movie underperformed at the box office, the makers received praise for pulling a casting coup. The movie was headlined by Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Madhuri Dixit. Kiara Advani appeared in a cameo role in the movie. Years after the film's release, a BTS photo featuring Kiara and Madhuri has now surfaced.

Unseen photo from the Kalank set goes viral

A fanpage of Kiara Advani shared her photo from the set of Abhishek Verman's directorial. The actress, who appeared in the song First Class in the film, could be seen sitting in costume along with Madhuri Dixit. The now mom-to-be smiled at the shutterbugs in her elaborate outfit for the song.



Madhuri Dixit was seen seated on the chair. She also donned a detailed red lehenga with a velvet blouse, which was her costume for a scene in the film. Though the actress did not have any scenes together, the BTS photo is proof of their off-screen camaraderie. The photo is now doing the rounds on social media. Since then, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani have shared the screen in the 2022 film, Jugg Jugg Jeeyo.



A baby and spyverse debut on the way for Kiara Advani

Cut to 6 years later, a lot has changed for Kiara Advani. The actress is now married to Sidharth Malhotra, and they are all set to embrace parenthood for the first time. The couple announced their first pregnancy in February this year, and Kiara is expected to deliver soon.



