Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 3 (Early Estimates): Akshay Kumar And Abhishek Bachchan Starrer Is Moving At A Fast Pace, Likely To Conclude Opening Weekend Around ₹80 Crore

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan's comedy thriller is performing well at the box office. The film earned mixed reviews from the critics, but it seems the audience is enjoying the movie. Released in two versions - Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B - the film has crossed the ₹50 crore mark in just two days.

Housefull 5 box office collection day 3 (early estimates)

According to Sacnilk, since morning, the film has earned ₹12.16 crore at the box office on the third day. Adding the collection, the total stands at ₹67.16 crore. This is not the final figure, it will be updated towards the end of the day. Seeing the pace, the film is likely to reach ₹80 crore, concluding its opening weekend. Housefull 5 had an overall 17.72 per cent Hindi occupancy in the morning, while the 5B version registered 9.85 per cent.

However, the real test would be Monday. If the film continues to earn at this pace, then before the end of the opening week, the film will be able to enter the ₹100 crore club.

The film is giving a tough fight to Kamal Haasan's Thug Life, which has also been released in Hindi. In three days, the actioner could only manage to mint ₹30.15 crore.

What's the difference between Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B?