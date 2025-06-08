Movies To Release In Theatres This Week: Ballerina, Materialists, How To Train Your Dragon, Ikk Kudi And More

Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing the theatres this year. From Ana de Armas's Ballerina and Dakota Johnson's Materialists to How To Train Your Dragon, the list includes movies from all languages in a range of genres.

Bou Buttu Bhuta

Buttu and his mother live a modest life in an Odisha village, with Buttu dreaming of leaving for a better life elsewhere. However, a series of unforeseen events disrupts their lives. Will they overcome the challenges and realise their dreams? Starring Babushan Mohanty, Archita and Aparajita Mohanty, is set to release in theatres on June 12.

Ballerina (From the World of John Wick)

Directed by Len Wiseman, the film serves as the fifth instalment in the John Wick franchise, and is set between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019) and Chapter 4 (2023). The action thriller stars Ana de Armas as the ballerina/assassin Eve Macarro, alongside Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Norman Reedus. The film is slated to release in India on June 13.

Materialists

A young, ambitious New York City matchmaker finds herself torn between the perfect match and her imperfect ex. Starring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal, the film is slated to hit the theatres on June 13.

Ikk Kudi

Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the film stars Shehnaaz Gill, Nirmal Rishi, Harby Sangha and Udaybir Sandhu. The film is slated to hit the theatres on June 13.

How To Train Your Dragon

As an ancient threat endangers both Vikings and dragons alike on the isle of Berk, the friendship between Hiccup, an inventive Viking, and Toothless, a Night Fury dragon, becomes the key to both species forging a new future together. The film will release on June 13.

Ronth