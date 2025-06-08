Movies To Release In Theatres This Week: Ballerina, Materialists, How To Train Your Dragon, Ikk Kudi And More

Updated 8 June 2025 at 15:50 IST
Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing the theatres this year. From Ana de Armas's Ballerina and Dakota Johnson's Materialists to How To Train Your Dragon, the list includes movies from all languages in a range of genres.
Buttu and his mother live a modest life in an Odisha village, with Buttu dreaming of leaving for a better life elsewhere. However, a series of unforeseen events disrupts their lives. Will they overcome the challenges and realise their dreams? Starring Babushan Mohanty, Archita and Aparajita Mohanty, is set to release in theatres on June 12.
Directed by Len Wiseman, the film serves as the fifth instalment in the John Wick franchise, and is set between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019) and Chapter 4 (2023). The action thriller stars Ana de Armas as the ballerina/assassin Eve Macarro, alongside Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Norman Reedus. The film is slated to release in India on June 13.
A young, ambitious New York City matchmaker finds herself torn between the perfect match and her imperfect ex. Starring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal, the film is slated to hit the theatres on June 13.
Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the film stars Shehnaaz Gill, Nirmal Rishi, Harby Sangha and Udaybir Sandhu. The film is slated to hit the theatres on June 13.
As an ancient threat endangers both Vikings and dragons alike on the isle of Berk, the friendship between Hiccup, an inventive Viking, and Toothless, a Night Fury dragon, becomes the key to both species forging a new future together. The film will release on June 13.
Two patrol officers face mounting tensions during a night shift as they navigate dangerous calls while confronting their strained partnership and personal demons. Starring Roshan Mathew, Lakshmi Menon and Dileesh Pothan, the film is slated to release on June 13.
