Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 4 (Early Estimates): Akshay Kumar's Poorly Rated Film Unable To Beat Vicky Kaushal Starrer Chhaava's Monday Earnings

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh starrer is performing well at the box office despite earning mixed reviews from critics and the audience. The film was called out for its 'adult comedy' and poor plot. The only common thread in the reviews was the mystery plot, which remained intact throughout the film. To keep the movie buffs hooked, makers have released two versions of the last 20 minutes titled Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B. And it seems this trick has worked for them, as the film is earning well in India. Looking at the pace of the collection, it was believed it would be able to beat Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava, which is the top Bollywood grosser in 2025 (so far), but couldn't.

Housefull 5 races towards ₹100 crore club on first Monday

According to Sacnilk, the comedy thriller has earned ₹3.82 crore at the box office since morning. Adding the four-day collection, the total stands at ₹91.32 crore in India. It seems the film might witness a drop on Monday, but still would be able to enter the ₹100 crore club even if it earns ₹9 crore on the fourth day. But if it happens so, then it won't be able to beat Chhaava's first Monday collection as the film earned ₹24 crore at the box office in India.

Housefull 5A had an overall 8.88 per cent Hindi occupancy on Monday morning, while the 5B version registered an overall 6.30 per cent in the morning.

What's next for Akshay Kumar?