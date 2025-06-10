Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 5 (Early Estimates): Akshay Kumar Starrer Maintains Steady Pace On Tuesday, Mints ₹104.35 Crore

Updated 10 June 2025 at 16:32 IST
Housefull 5 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar starrer might have witnessed a 60 per cent drop on the first Monday, but managed to surpass the ₹100 crore mark at the box office in India. Despite poor reviews, the movie's two versions trick is able to attract the audience to the theatres. The film opened at ₹24 crore, and in just two days, it was able to earn over ₹50 crore.
According to Sacnilk, the comedy thriller has earned ₹3.85 crore at the box office since morning on Tuesday. Adding five-day collection, the total stands at ₹104.35 crore. Housefull 5 had an overall 14.92 per cent Hindi occupancy on Tuesday, with 9.34 per cent in the morning and 20.50 per cent in the afternoon. The second version of the movie, titled Housefull 5B, had an overall 9.01 per cent Hindi occupancy on Tuesday. Seeing the collection on Tuesday so far, the film has maintained its pace and is likely to earn around ₹120 crore in the opening week.
According to Bollywood Hungama, Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff were not the first choice to play the role of a cop. The makers first approached Anil Kapoor with the role, but he declined, and it eventually went to Dutt and Shroff. Big B was offered the role of Nana Patekar, but he declined. "Initially, the plan was to have Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar play the cops. These roles were ultimately played by Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff. The idea was to have a Uday-Majnu kind of banter between Anil and Nana," read the report.
Published 10 June 2025 at 16:32 IST