Sitaare Zameen Par First Review: Sudha Murty Calls Aamir Khan's Film 'Eyeopener', Says 'This Movie Can Bring a Lot of Changes'

Sudha Murty attended a special screening of Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par on June 9. Following the premiere, she shared kind words about the film and shared her first reviews, urging cinegoers to watch the movie in large numbers. A video of the same was shared by Aamir Khan Productions on their Instagram account. Sitaare Zameen Par is scheduled to hit the big screens on June 20.

Sudha Murty reviews Sitaare Zameen Par

Sudha Murty lavished praise on the message delivered by Sitaare Zameen Par. She asserted that the movie must be watched by the masses as it raises ‘big philosophical questions’. This is the first review of the film.



In her first response, the philanthropist and author said, “Watched Sitaare Zameen Par. It's Aamir Khan Production, and Aamir Khan has acted in it. It’s an eye-opener, I feel, because many people don't understand such children. What’s normal is in itself a big philosophical question. But his film is very beautiful, where you understand that they are very sensitive and pure-hearted. They always smile because they are so simple in their approach to life. When someone achieves what you have not achieved, you still enjoy it when someone is enjoying it.”

She added, “These are very great and philosophical lessons that you learn from these people, and the film includes them. This movie can bring a lot of changes, actually, and it can also make people sensitive to the issue of intellectual disability, and one should not look down upon them.”