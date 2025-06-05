Housefull 5 Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Will Akshay Kumar Starrer Beat Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 To Be In Top 3? Film Mints ₹4.38 Crore In Pre-sales

Housefull 5 Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan are gearing up for the release of their upcoming comedy thriller in two versions - Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B. The film is just a day away from hitting the theatres, and it is still struggling to reach double digits in advance bookings. Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film stars an ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh and Sonam Bajwa.

Housefull 5 box office collection day 1 pre-sales

According to Sacnilk, Housefull 5A has managed to earn only ₹4.38 crore in the pre-sales. So far, 141086 tickets have been sold across 14669 shows. The maximum tickets have been sold in Maharashtra (₹1.07 crore). The second version - Housefull 5B - tickets are mainly sold in the NCR. So far, the region has earned ₹28.84 lakh in pre-sales. The Housefull franchise is one of the hit franchises in the Hindi film industry, so the stakes are higher. However, seeing the pre-sales, the chances are slimmer that it will even manage to earn the third spot this year. So far, Chhaava (₹31 crore), Sikandar (₹26 crore) and Raid 2 (₹19.25 crore) are the top 3 Hindi releases this year.

Meanwhile, trade experts have predicted that the film will rake in over ₹200 crore at the box office.

