Housefull 5: CBFC Reduces 'Sensual Scenes', Censors These Words In Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan Starrer

Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan are gearing up for the release of their upcoming comedy thriller drama Housefull 5. The film is around the corner, and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has passed the film with a U/A 16+ certificate. However, has suggested several cuts and censored a few words, including "haram" and "item".

CBFC suggest several cuts in Housefull 5

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, CBFC asked the makers to delete a dialogue at 1 hour and 53 minutes and to tweak a dialogue starting with "apne". The board also suggested modifying words like "nikal dungi", "item" and "haram". Apart from these, visual cuts like a scene of ‘champagne coming’ were reduced. Two scenes of hand gestures were modified, and a sensual visual scene was reduced by 2 seconds. So, all around 11 seconds of the clip were censored by the board. After all these modifications, the length of the movie is 2 hours 45 minutes and 48 seconds.

Interestingly, two versions of Housefull 5 - Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B - will play in the theatres. The second version's run time is the same as the first version. Both versions have been passed by the board after the makers made the changes.

All about Housefull 5