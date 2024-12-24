Housefull 5: It's A Wrap For Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan Starrer | PHOTOS

One of the most anticipated films of 2025, Housefull 5 has finally wrapped up. The beloved ‘Housefull’ franchise is gearing up for its fifth installment, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Housefull 5 will feature a star-studded lineup led by Akshay Kumar .The makers of the film took to social media and dropped pictures from the sets.

Housefull 5 wrapped up, pictures go viral

The official Instagram page of Nadiadwala Grandson shared a bunch of pictures with the cast and crew of the film Housefull 5. In one picture, we can also see multiple cakes and plates placed on the table. In another picture, the team were all smiles while posing for the camera.

"That’s a wrap for Housefull 5! A rollercoaster of emotions, filled with laughter, hard work, and unforgettable memories. Get ready to laugh your hearts out on 6th June 2025 in cinemas near you!! #SajidNadiadwala’s #Housefull5 Directed by @tarun_mansukhani," the post was captioned.

What do we know about Housefull 5?

The much-awaited fifth instalment of the Housefull franchise was initially set for a Diwali 2024 release. However, the film is now gearing up to hit the big screens on June 6, 2025, as announced by producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

Sajid Nadiadwala shared a statement online and announced the new release date for Housefull 5. The statement read, "The Houseful franchise owes its massive success to the audiences, and we hope for a similar reception for Houseful 5. The team has crafted a mind-blowing story that demands top-notch VFX. Therefore, we've made the decision to push the release to ensure we deliver five times the entertainment with a great cinematic experience. Housefull 5 will now be released on 6th June 2025."

Poster of Housefull 5 | Source: IMDb