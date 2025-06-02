Can Chhaava's Collection Be Topped? With Sitaare Zameen Par, Housefull 5 And Maa, Bollywood Hopes For Big Return At Box Office In June

June 2025 is gearing up to be one of the most anticipated months for Bollywood fans. Big releases from the Hindi film industry are lined up to hit the theatres. The month will commence with Housefull 5 on June 6, followed by the release of Sitaare Zameen Par on June 20 and Kajol headlined Maa on June 27. With the interesting lineup of big releases, trade analysts predict a healthy outcome at the box office. Till now, 2025 has been mediocre for Bollywood with Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava being the only blockbuster and Raid 2, Kesari 2 and Sky Force being average hits. With the big releases, the industry hopes for a comeback.

June is also a significant month with respect to holidays and an appetite for recreation. With most schools and educational organisations shut, families tend to go out more. Some reports also suggest that following he summer harvest, there is an overall greater availability of disposable income. In such a case, a trip to the cinema seems the easiest way to leisurely spend time with friends and family.

Big Bollywood releases in June 2025

Multistarrer Housefull 5

Housefull 5, boasting an ensemble cast, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Fifth instalment in the comedy franchise, the movie boasts an ensemble cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chunky Pandey, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Chitrangda Singh, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma and Nikitin Dheer. To add to the anticipation, the movie makers have employed a unique scheme of releasing two different versions of the film. Cinegoers can choose the version of the film they want to watch at the time of booking.

The advanced booking for Housefull 5 commenced on June 1, and the movie appears to be off to a good start. As per Sacnilk, excluding block seats, the Akshay Kumar headliner has already neared ₹1 crore in pre-release sales. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, trade analysts and industry insiders commented on how the movie can ride big on the reputation of the franchise. They opined that the movie has the potential to gross over ₹200 crore at the box office.

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan is returning to the big screen with the film Sitaare Zameen Par. Directed by R.S. Prasanna, the film also features Genelia D Souza and is a remake of a Hollywood film. Aamir Khan has created significant buzz for the film, especially by confirming that it will only release in theatres with no indication of its OTT debut. Trade analyst Sumit Kadel took to his X account to write, “Aamir Khan has a loyal fanbase that will show up. The film might not open big, but if the content resonates with family audiences, it could do really well at the box office.” The movie marks Aamir's return after the 2022 box office debacle Laal Singh Chaddha.



Kajol's entry into the horrorverse with Maa

33 years after her Bollywood debut, Kajol is all set to headline her first-ever horror film, Maa. The movie is a part of her husband Ajay Devgn's horrorverse, which also features Shaitaan. The trailer of the movie was launched a few days back and received a thunderous response on social media. The film has sparked buzz for featuring ‘exciting surprise cameos’. In a social media post, Sumit Kadel dubbed the movie as ‘First Surprise HIT of 2025’.



