Padma Bhushan Awardee Ajith Kumar's Cute Moment With Wife Shalini At Award Ceremony Takes Over The Internet | Watch

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar received his first Padma Bhushan honour from India’s President Smt. Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on April 28. The Good Bad Ugly actor’s family also attended the ceremony to cheer for him on his side. For the ceremony, the 53-year-old actor donned a crisp black and white suit. Several videos and photos from the prestigious event continue to trend on social media. A new video is making rounds on social media in which the Vidaamuyarchi actor and his wife Shalini share a cute moment before heading for the ceremony.

Ajith Kumar-Shalini's unseen video from Padma Awards

In a new video of Ajith Kumar and his family shared by photojournalist Pallav Paliwal on Instagram, the Valimai actor is seen walking inside Rashtrapati Bhawan when he crosses by his wife, Shalini, who held his hand. As they met, Ajith lovingly kissed her on the forehead before they began chatting.

This sweet romantic moment caught the attention of social media users, who flooded the comment section with admiration.

For the occasion, Shalini donned a solid purple coloured saree. The couple's 17-year-old daughter, Anoushka Kumar, and 10-year-old son also attended the ceremony.

How did Ajith Kumar meet Shalini?

Ajith Kumar and Shalini's love story started on the sets of Amarkalam in 1999. Ajith, reportedly captivated by Shalini at first sight, accidentally injured her wrist during filming, which led to the beginning of their romance. They married in 2000 and have two children, Anoushka and Aadvik. Shalini later left acting to dedicate herself to her family.

Celebs who received Padma Bushan