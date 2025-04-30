Housefull 5: Who Is The 'Killer' In Akshay Kumar Starrer? Netizens Bet It's This Actor

On Wednesday, the makers of Housefull 5 released the teaser of the film, introducing the cast and plot. Unlike previous releases, the fifth instalment will be a laugh riot but with a twist of a crime thriller. Yes, the teaser introduced a killer but didn't reveal the face as he/she was wearing a mask. This intrigued the movie buffs, and they took to social media to speculate on the name of the actor playing the role of the killer.

Who is the killer in Housefull 5?

The over 1-minute teaser introduces the ensemble cast of comedy drama, including Akshay Kumar, Nargis Fakhri, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Nana Patekar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Panday, Johny Lever, Sonam Bajwa, Shreyas Talpade, Jackie Shroff, Soundarya Sharma, Chitrangda, Sanjay Dutt, Dino Morea, Ranjeet and Nikitin Dheer. The clip also offers a glimpse into the comedy sequences, but towards the end, it turns out there is a killer on the cruise.

However, the question remains - Who is the killer? Netizens have zeroed in on John Abraham.

Earlier, it was reported that John is also starring in the fifth instalment of the comedy franchise, but the teaser didn't include him in the cast. And even in the frame, everyone is shown. So netizens believed the man behind the mask is John, and the makers are purposely keeping his name away from the movie. A user wrote, "Is the killer John Abraham?". Another asked, "Who is the killer?". A user compared the masked man with a Squid Game's frontman, "The masked man in #Housefull5Teaser looks a lot like the Front Man from Squid Game."

All about Housefull 5