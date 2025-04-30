Ajith Kumar Hospitalised After Heavy Crowding Causes Leg Sprain, Video Shows Him Being Heckled By Fans

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar was honoured with the Padma Bhushan on April 28 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. However, an unfortunate incident has led to him being hospitalised. Reportedly, at the Chennai airport, a huge crowd rushed to click pictures with the Good Bad Ugly star, which caused him a leg injury. According to reports, he was rushed to the Apollo Hospital in Chennai and is currently receiving physiotherapy.

An official update about his leg injury and recovery is awaited from his manager, Suresh Chandra. A video shows Ajith Kumar wading through a crowd of fans, paparazzi, and media at the Chennai airport. Seemingly, no personal security accompanied him. As Ajith swiftly exited the airport, he was cornered by the crowd several times. Ajith was careful to move fast, and the crowd seemingly got out of control. In a couple of instances, he even stopped to check up on people who might have gotten hurt. However, it seems like he got injured himself and landed in a hospital. According to other reports, it is being said that Ajith has been admitted for a routine check up and will be released shortly.