How Manoj Kumar Became 'Bharat Kumar'? Know The Legendary Story

Manoj Kumar, one of the legendary actors of Indian cinema, died today, April 4, due to a prolonged illness. He was 87. The veteran actor was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, where he was undergoing treatment. Behind him, he has left a legacy of patriotic films, but not many know that this genre gave him the name Bharat Kumar, by which he was fondly known.

How did Manoj Kumar earn the title of 'Bharat'?

Earlier, in an interview with Lehren Retro, the iconic actor revealed why he is fondly known as 'Bharat Kumar' and the responsibility that comes with it. Manoj Kumar shared that he got this name after his portrayal in the 1967 starrer Upkar. In the movie, his character is Bharat, who sacrifices everything for his brother's education. The film was set against the backdrop of the Indo- Pakistan War of 1965 and marked Kumar's directorial debut. “Aksar jo acha character hai uska naam ho woh rakh dete hain. Toh maine socha ke Bharat desh toh gaon mein basta hai, kisano ka desh hai toh uss character ka name main Bharat rakh dun," he recalled.

(A file photo of Manoj Kumar | Image: X)

He continued that the citizens of this country are so kind-hearted that when they find something genuine, they show immense respect and shower it with love and praise. "Main toh seedha saadha ladka tha, aap logun ne Bharat bana diya. Ehsaan kiya, bhooj bhi dal diya ke uss image ko nibhane ke liye mushkil hogaya," he added.

After being titled 'Bharat', Manoj Kumar never touched a heroine on screen as he didn't want to taint the title or the ideal image.

(A file photo of Manoj Kumar | Image: X)

