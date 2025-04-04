Veteran Actor and Padma Shri Awardee Manoj Kumar Passes Away at 87 In Mumbai

Mumbai: Veteran actor and film director Manoj Kumar passed away on Friday at the age of 87 at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. He breathed his last at around 3:30 AM. He was hospitalised for the past few weeks. The legendary Bollywood actor was well-known by his nickname ‘Bharat Kumar’ for his patriotic films. He was a recipient of prestigious Padma Shri and Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his immense contribution to Indian cinema for decades.

“He had health-related issues for a long time. It's the grace of the God that he bid adieu to this world peacefully. His cremation will take place tomorrow," Kunal Goswami, son of Manoj Kumar said.

Born as Harikrishna Giri Goswami, Kumar has shaped the narrative of patriotic movies in Bollywood and has delivered classics like Upkar (1967), Purab Aur Paschim (1970), and Kranti (1981). His on-screen persona as a patriotic hero earned him the moniker ‘Bharat Kumar’. His unforgettable performances and charismatic on-screen presence left an indelible mark. Some of his other popular films are Patthar Ke Sanam, Shor, Sanyasi, and Roti Kapda Aur Makan.

The film industry and the fans are mourning the loss of the legendary actor. “The legendary Dadasaheb Phalke award winner, our inspiration and the 'lion' of the Indian film industry, Manoj Kumar Ji is no more...It is a great loss to the industry and the entire industry will miss him,” Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit said.

Calling it a very sad day for the film industry, Pandit grieved, “We have lost a doyen of the Indian film industry. Early the morning at 3:30 a.m., he passed away. He had been not well for quite some time. He was bedridden. But his spirits were quite high. We used to meet him often at his house... He used to talk about the cinema and music, and it's a great loss to the industry... He was a nationalistic filmmaker who knew what India was...”

Union Minister Rajnath Singh too mourned the loss. Taking to X, the Defence Minister called Manoj Kumar ‘a versatile actor who would always be remembered for making films full of patriotism’.

Fans Remember the Legend

Manoj Kumar Life & Illustrious Career

Manoj Kumar was born on July 24, 1937 in Abbottabad, a small town in North-West Frontier Province of British India (now in Pakistan ). His family moved to Delhi during the partition. He made his debut with Fashion in 1957 and gained recognition with Kanch Ki Gudiya in 1961, where he starred alongside Sayeeda Khan. He soon established himself as a versatile actor with roles in Reshmi Rumal (1961), Piya Milan Ki Aas (1961), and the romantic drama Hariyali Aur Rasta (1962) opposite Mala Sinha. Throughout the early 1960s, Kumar delivered a string of successful films, including Apna Banake Dekho, Nakli Nawab (both 1962), and socially themed movies like Grahasti (1963) and Apne Huye Paraye (1964).

His collaboration with director Raj Khosla gave memorable suspense thriller Woh Kaun Thi? (1964) with Sadhana Shivdasani. The romantic tragedy Do Badan (1966) with Asha Parekh also won hearts. He reunited with Mala Sinha and Vijay Bhatt in Himalay Ki Godmein (1965), and starred in major hits like Gumnaam (1965)—one of the highest-grossing films of the year and Shaheed (1965), which portrayed the life of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. He continued his successful run with films like Sawan Ki Ghata (1966) and Patthar Ke Sanam (1967). In 1967, Kumar made a successful directorial debut with Upkar, a patriotic drama in which he played both a farmer and a soldier. The film was a critical and commercial success, winning multiple Filmfare Awards in 1968, including Best Story, Best Dialogue, Best Director, and Best Film.

Awards and Recognitions