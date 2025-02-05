How Udit Narayan's Son Aditya Reacted When He Was Kissed And Proposed By A Fan On Stage, Old Photos Resurfaces

Udit Narayan’s recent action during the concert has been grabbing headlines. The singer known for his melodious voice got caught up in a controversy after kissing a female fan. But did you know, prior to this, Aditya Narayan was once kissed by a fan on stage during his first show as host?

Aditya Narayan’s reaction to fan kissing him on national television

In 2007, Aditya Narayan began hosting show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge and it was during this time, he became an instant crush of every girl. In midst of the who, a female fan stood up and proposed him and said, “Excuse me, I am proposing you and I love you”. Post, this, he was left shocked and embarrassed after the girl stood close to him and kissed him on cheeks. The singer bushed and thanked her in a modest manner.

Amid Udit Narayan’s clip of kissing went viral, Aditya Narayan’s comment section of his Instagram handle was filled with criticising remarks. In one post, he was seen posing with his father, netizens started mocking the duo. One user wrote, “Comment off krne ka time aa gya”. Another user wrote, “Papa kehta hai bada nam karega lekin papa bada bada kand karega”.

In the viral clip, Udit Narayan was singing Tip Tip Barsa Paani when a female fan approached the singer near the stage. On seeing her, he bent down to pose for a selfie. Then she turned around and kissed him. Singer then returned his fan's gesture by kissing her on the cheek. Then Udit kissed all the female fans who approached him for a selfie. The Palak Tak singer later clarified saying that this is their way of showing love.

Singer Akhil Sachdeva and Uorfi Javed's views on Udit Narayan’s kissing controversy

In an interview with IANS, Akhil Sachdeva expressed his views in regard to the incident. He said, “The world has changed and artists need to be more aware of their surrounding. Situations can escalate unexpectedly, so personal security and vigilance are crucial. It’s not taking sides, it’s about learning from incidents and ensuring better safety for everyone involved.”

Akhil further said, “I’m no one to talk about legends like Udit sir. He is an icon in the industry and I don’t think I am in a position to comment on him. I’m not saying they should be overly cautious, but they must be aware. Today, everything is on social media and everyone caries an smartphone. If I talk to you while looking at the camera, something gets captured, and it spreads instantly. Artists need to be mindful because they don’t always know the overall atmosphere of a situation. They don’t know what might be happening around them. So, yes, being careful is important”.

While Uorfi Javed took a jibe at the legendary singer by saying, “Kiss kiss ko pyaar karun main kiss kiss ko dil doon main (sings). Abhi unki umar mein hota hai. He is 69. Iss umar mein hota hai. How can we blame him?"

