Singer Akhil Sachdeva Says ‘Artists Need To Be More Careful’ Amid Udit Narayan’s Kissing Controversy

Udit Narayan recently came under fire after a video of him kissing a female fan during a live concert went viral within no time. While internet users have been sharing their thoughts, singer Akhil Sachdeva has now expressed his opinion in an interaction.

Akhil Sachdeva on Udit Narayan’s viral kissing video

In an interview with IANS, Akhil Sachdeva expressed his views in regard to the incident. He said, “The world has changed and artists need to be more aware of their surrounding. Situations can escalate unexpectedly, so personal security and vigilance are crucial. It’s not taking sides, it’s about learning from incidents and ensuring better safety for everyone involved.”

Akhil further said, “I’m no one to talk about legends like Udit sir. He is an icon in the industry and I don’t think I am in a position to comment on him. I’m not saying they should be overly cautious, but they must be aware. Today, everything is on social media and everyone caries an smartphone. If I talk to you while looking at the camera, something gets captured, and it spreads instantly. Artists need to be mindful because they don’t always know the overall atmosphere of a situation. They don’t know what might be happening around them. So, yes, being careful is important”.

File photo of Udit Narayan | Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, Udit Narayan was singing Tip Tip Barsa Paani when a female fan approached the singer near the stage. On seeing her, he bent down to pose for a selfie. Then she turned around and kissed him. Singer then returned his fan's gesture by kissing her on the cheek. Then Udit kissed all the female fans who approached him for a selfie.

In an interaction with National daily, Udit Narayan said that fans are crazy for the artists and this is their way of showing love. He stressed that people are reading too much into it and said, “hum decent log hain.” He mentioned that despite the crowd and the bodyguards, some fans wish to shake hands or kiss him to show their affection.

All we need to know about Akhil Sachdeva?

Akhil Sachdeva is a singer and composer who gained recognition after his song Humsafar featured in the film Badrinath Ki Dulhania. He began his singing career as the lead vocalist of Delhi based music band Nasha.

File photo of Akhil Sacheva | Source: Instagram