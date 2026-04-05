Hrithik Roshan Blames 'Physics, Less Time' For Bad VFX In YRF's War 2

Hrithik Roshan's last release, War 2, was heavily criticised for its shoddy VFX and incoherent storytelling. A part of the YRF spyverse, the movie was released in 2025 and performed much less than expected at the box office. Years after the release of the film, the actor has owned up to its flaws in a long Instagram post.

The post was made primarily to address the heavy backlash against Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana. However, the actor began it by humbly acknowledging his own misjudgments in some of the projects. However, in the long post, which he continued in the comment section, Hrithik Roshan did not make a mention of War 2.

It was only when a follower of his took to the comment section to write, “@hrithikroshan makes us question ourselves that bad Ramayana VFX and War 2 VFX are debatable..Well Hr , I surrender infront you! What a majestic stand you took! And did you just defend War 2 indirectly.. Nevertheless, love always to My King." Acknowledging the comment, the actor wrote in response, “War2 had some physics/ gravity issue n less time. It can happen. Whereas War1 was absolutely spectacularly perfect."



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Hrithik Roshan;s reply to a fan about War 2 | Image: Instagram

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 was touted as the most expensive YRF spyverse film, a discography that includes biggies like Pathaan, Tiger and War 1. The movie also marked the Bollywood debut of Jr NTR, who played the role of antagonist. Kiara Advani also played a pivotal role in the film. Ever since the release of War 2, all three actors are yet to be seen on the big screen again.





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