Hrithik Roshan, who is busy shooting for his upcoming highly anticipated sequel War 2, took some time out to watch Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan. He not just watched the film, but also penned a note, lauding the performance of Ananya Panday in the movie.

Hrithik Roshan calls Ananya Panday a 'star'

The coming-of-age drama, which released in December last year, is directed by Arjun Varain Singh, and stars Ananya, Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant as three friends who navigate their goals and relationships against the pressures of social media. After watching the film, Hrithik took to his X handle and shared that it was not an easy game and he "thoroughly enjoyed" the movie. "Saw Kho gaye hum kahaan a few days back. Thoroughly enjoyed it. Not an easy genre. @ananyapandayy you are a star. What a performance @SiddyChats and @gauravadarsh you guys were great. So well directed @ArjunVarain. Congrats to the entire team. It’s a must watch!" read his note.

Saw Kho gaye hum kahaan a few days back. Thoroughly enjoyed it. Not an easy genre. @ananyapandayy you are a star. What a performance 👏 @SiddyChats and @gauravadarsh you guys were great. So well directed @ArjunVarain . Congrats to the entire team. It’s a must watch ! — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 22, 2024

Ananya Panday reacts to Hrithik Roshan's comments

Upon seeing this, Ananya re-shared the post on her X handle and thanked the Fighter actor for making his day. @iHrithik sir you just made my day! Thank you so much for your lovely words and appreciation. It's very motivating".

.@iHrithik sir you just made my day! Thank you so much for your lovely words and appreciation. It's very motivating 🥰♥️ https://t.co/vGYGUFVOR7 — Ananya Panday (@ananyapandayy) March 22, 2024

The film is written by Arjun, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti while produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Akhtar, Kagti, and Farhan Akhtar under the banners of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films.

Hrithik Roshan preps for War 2

The actor is all geared up to reprise his character of Agent Kabir in the Yash Raj Films franchise - War 2. To deliver a stylised action scene, Hrithik has been undergoing martial arts training. Reportedly, he will be seen in hand-to-hand combat sequences along with a thrilling Katana sword fight sequence. In addition to this, the actor has reportedly undergone an intense physical transformation to mould himself in Kabir's silhouette. Known to master finer nuances of each of his onscreen characters, the Fighter actor is leaving no stone unturned to showcase Kabir in a never-seen-before avatar. He has been training for weeks in between shooting for the film.

Co-starring Jr NTR, the film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and will hit the theatres next year.