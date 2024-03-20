×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 11:53 IST

War 2: Jaw-dropping Stunts, Fierce Combat - Hrithik Roshan Preps For High-octane Action Sequences

Hrithik Roshan has undergone dramatic physical transformation to mold himself in Kabir's silhouette for his upcoming action-spy drama War 2.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
War 2 Hrithik Roshan
War 2 update | Image:Social Media
Hrithik Roshan has been busy shooting for his next action-thriller War 2 in Mumbai. On Tuesday, reports suggested that the makers had constructed an elaborate set of a Japanese monastery at the YRF Studios in Andheri. Now, we have got our hands on information that Roshan has been undergoing martial arts training for his role in the film.

Hrithik Roshan preps for War 2

Hrithik is all geared up to reprise his character of Agent Kabir in the Yash Raj Films franchise - War 2. To deliver a stylised action scene, Hrithik has been undergoing martial arts training. Reportdly, he will be seen in hand-to-hand combat sequences along with a thrilling Katana sword fight sequence. In addition to this, the actor has reportedly undergone intense physical transformation to mold himself in Kabir's silhouette.

(A file photo of Hrithik | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Hrithik | Image: Instagram)

Known to master finer nuances of each of his onscreen characters, the Fighter actor is leaving no stone unturned to showcase Kabir in a never-seen-before avatar. He has been training for weeks in between shooting for the film.

(A still from War | Image: IMDb)
(A still from War | Image: IMDb)

War 2 to shoot action sequences in Japan, but there is a twist

According to a report in Mid-Day, the makers have constructed an elaborate set of a Japanese monastery at the YRF Studios. Since War 2 is the newest addition to YRF Spy Universe, Aditya Chopra has decided to amp up the action scenes and has enlisted 12 action directors, including Se-Yeong Oh.  “A huge set was constructed, along the lines of a 300-year-old heritage monastery on a hilltop, by art designer Rajat Poddarr and his team," a source told the portal.

(A still from War | Image: IMDb)
(A still from War | Image: IMDb)

Elaborating, the source said, "In the set-piece, Hrithik’s character takes on warrior monks specialised in martial arts. Before shooting the portion, the actor not only trained in martial arts for weeks, but also learnt to use a katana, a Japanese sword. The scene sees him employ hand-to-hand combat as well as katanas.”

The second instalment of the spy drama promises an edgier premise under the direction of Ayan Mukerji. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Jr NTR, who is the antagonist in the action thriller. War 2 is slated to hit theatres on August 14, a day ahead of Independence Day.

