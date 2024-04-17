Advertisement

Earlier this week, Jr NTR arrived at Mumbai's Kalina Airport. The actor's trip to teh city was an unofficial confirmation of his soon to commence journey for War 2. The actor, has now finally begun filming for the big-budgeted action extravaganza, directed by Ayan Mukerji of Brahmastra fame.

#JrNTR just reached to Mumbai to shoot several action sequences for #HrithikRoshan starrer WAR 2💣💥



His personality @tarak9999 😍🐅🔥



Jr NTR will directly join Hrithik Roshan for filming the crucial scene.

pic.twitter.com/RoFwwEn6Qs — 𝙎𝙪𝙧𝙮𝙖 𝙉𝙏𝙍 (@SuryaNTR999)

Jr NTR begins filming for War 2 alongside Hrithik



War 2 is easily one of Bollywood's most anticipated projects, currently in the works. The film has a hefty legacy to live up to - that of its 2019 predecessor, War, which became the highest grossing Bollywood film for its year of release. To match the frenzy, the makers have brought together Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR together, to lead the film. While this announcement had been made months back, the two stars appeared to have finally descended on set to commence the film.

Advertisement

#WAR2 — the TSUNAMI is loading! The MOST VIOLENT chapter of the Spy Universe! 🔥🔥#HrithikRoshan #JrNTR pic.twitter.com/epxgAmLhat — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar)

Off late, pictures of both Hrithik Roshan as well as Jr NTR from the sets of War 2, made their way onto the internet. While the pictures do not give away much, they sure have fanned the already excessive frenzy surrounding the film. While Hrithik Roshan can be seen looking suave, in a high-neck sky blue skivvy layered with a black zipper, the picture of Jr NTR that has made its way onto the internet still keeps his look for the film, shrouded in mystery. Nonetheless, the film appears to be going ahead, full steam.

Advertisement

Is Jr NTR playing the antagonist in War 2?



Ever since news of Jr NTR being signed on for War 2 broke, reports of the actor playing the villain in the film have been doing the rounds of the internet. For the unversed, Yash Raj Films, is currently in the nascent stages of putting together its very own spyverse, linking up some of their biggest projects with crossovers.

Advertisement

The recently released Tiger 3, carried a brief cameo from Hrithik Roshan, reprising his role of Kabir, from War. A voiceover in the film, sets the premise for War 2, which will reportedly see Hrithik's Kabir take on a 'Shaitaan', or devil. This role is believed to be that of Jr NTR's.