Hrithik Roshan Is Feeling 'Mixed Bag Of Emotions' As He Wraps Up War 2, Calls It An 'Honour' To Work With Jr NTR

YRF’s upcoming spy universe film War 2 has officially wrapped. Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan announced the news on social media, sharing photos from the wrap-up party and gratitude notes.
Hrithik, NTR Jr and director Ayan Mukerji celebrated with the cast and crew by cutting a cake and personally thanking the team. Krrish star also posted an emotional note, expressing his experience working with co-stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, as well as the crew. He also shared his excitement for the War 2 release.
After Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan took to his X(formerly Twitter) sharing his thoughts on the end of War 2’s shooting journey. He posted a photo and wrote, “Feeling a mixed bag of emotions as the cameras stopped rolling for #War2. 149 days of relentless chase, action, dance, blood, sweat, injuries... and it was all WORTH IT! @tarak9999 sir it has been an honor to work alongside you and create something so special together. @advani_kiara I'm so excited for the world to witness the lethal side of you, you've been spectacular to share screen with. I cannot wait for you all to witness the incredible cinematic vision of Adi & Ayan!! To the entire cast & crew of War 2, Thank you for sharing your brilliance and giving it your all every single day. Lastly, it's always bitter-sweet to call it a wrap for Kabir, it will take a couple of days to feel like myself again. Now onto the journey of presenting our film to you all on August 14th, 2025.”
This comes just a day after Jr NTR announced the wrap-up on his X account.
Hrithik Roshan’s War became the highest-grossing film of 2019, with his character Kabir getting a massive fanbase. War 2 brings Kabir back, this time with a darker, more intense, and bulkier persona, showing clear character development.
Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films spyverse, War 2 features Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr, and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The film is set to release worldwide in cinemas and on IMAX screens on 14 August 2025.
