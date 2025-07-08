Hrithik Roshan Is Feeling 'Mixed Bag Of Emotions' As He Wraps Up War 2, Calls It An 'Honour' To Work With Jr NTR

Hrithik Roshan pens a heartfelt note for his co-stars after War 2 shoot wraps up

After Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan took to his X(formerly Twitter) sharing his thoughts on the end of War 2’s shooting journey. He posted a photo and wrote, “Feeling a mixed bag of emotions as the cameras stopped rolling for #War2. 149 days of relentless chase, action, dance, blood, sweat, injuries... and it was all WORTH IT! @tarak9999 sir it has been an honor to work alongside you and create something so special together. @advani_kiara I'm so excited for the world to witness the lethal side of you, you've been spectacular to share screen with. I cannot wait for you all to witness the incredible cinematic vision of Adi & Ayan!! To the entire cast & crew of War 2, Thank you for sharing your brilliance and giving it your all every single day. Lastly, it's always bitter-sweet to call it a wrap for Kabir, it will take a couple of days to feel like myself again. Now onto the journey of presenting our film to you all on August 14th, 2025.”