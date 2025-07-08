'Tulsi Virani' Smriti Irani On Her Return To TV With Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Says She Makes A Comeback 'Not As A Character But...'

Smriti Irani is excited to make her comeback to the TV world with her most loved character Tulsi Virani and show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The reboot version will go on air later this month and the promo is going viral on the internet. Just the mere title track of the show takes everyone back to old times when the family used to sit together and enjoy dinner while watching the daily soap. Speaking about her return, the BJP leader and actress said the show stood the test of time and was able to make its place in the hearts of Indians.

Smriti Irani opens up about the love she received from the audience for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

In a recent interview, Irani recalled the time when she first stepped into the world of Tulsi. At that time, she never imagined that her character and story would travel into the hearts of millions of Indians. "Tulsi wasn’t just a character. She became a daughter, a mother, a friend—and, for many, a reflection of their own strength, sacrifice, and conviction," she added.

Reacting to its success, she shared that the show not only broke the metric of success through numbers but also through emotions. Families used to debate, laugh, and cry together while watching the show. Even when the show concluded, Tulsi never left the audience. Irani recalled how strangers used to recognise her as Tulsi and not by her real name, Smriti. It was "because she lived on in memories, rituals, and homes. That kind of legacy isn’t scripted. It’s received, with folded hands and a grateful heart," she continued.

Smriti Irani opens up about her return to TV with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot

For Irani, life has come a full circle, and with this upcoming version, she would not be recreating the past but rekindling the emotion that 'never truly faded'. She added, "Tulsi returns not just as a character, but as a feeling. A memory. A connection that stood the test of time. In an age where stories travel fast but meaning is fleeting, this return is an invitation—to pause, to remember, and to feel. Once again."