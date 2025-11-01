Hrithik Roshan Pours His Heart Out In Romantic Birthday Wish For Girlfriend Saba Azad: Being A Good Partner To You Is...

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are one of the most followed celebrities on social media. The couple recently completed 4 years of being in a relationship, and their cute, PDA-filled photos are making rounds all over the internet. On Saturday, November 1, 2025, Saba celebrated her 40th birthday, and Hrithik marked the occasion special with a romantic post on Instagram. He shared a few photos and videos with her and wrote, "From everything I reach for, dream of, and do, Being a good partner to you Is my all time favorite thing to do.🕺 Happy birthday my love ..❤️ @sabazad #Ilovethewayloveteachesmethruyou (sic)."

A fan commented, "I think this is the most heartfelt msg , I have ever read. Simple yet soooo genuine (sic)." Another added, "@sabazad @hrithikroshan beautiful couple wishing u both a happy life together (sic)."

Not just this, a few days back, Hrithik and Saba offered a glimpse of their cosy vacation on Instagram. The couple walked hand in hand in stylish winter outfits, setting major couple goals. Though they didn’t reveal their location, clues in the photos hinted that they were in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. In one picture, fans even spotted the popular Italian restaurant Via Alloro, located in the heart of the city’s Golden Triangle shopping district, confirming the vacation rumours.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been together since 2022, and their relationship has gradually become one of Bollywood’s most admired.