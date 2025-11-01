Peddi: Janhvi Kapoor Set To Play 'Fearless' Achiyyamma In Ram Charan Starrer, First Look Out

Telugu superstar Ram Charan-starrer upcoming film 'Peddi' has been creating a buzz since its announcement. Taking it a notch higher, the makers have finally revealed the first look of Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor, who is expected to play Ram's onscreen love interest. On Saturday, the makers shared Janhvi's first look poster and also revealed her character's name as "Achiyyamma'. "#Peddi's love with a firebrand attitude. #Achiyyamma. #PEDDI GLOBAL RELEASE ON 27th MARCH, 2026," the actor wrote, while sharing her posters.

The first poster shows Janhvi's close-up profile, with the actress dressed in a simple saree. It is followed by the second poster, showing Achiyyamma standing atop a jeep and greeting the crowd. The posters, which appear to be set in a public place, showcase the character's confident and fearless personality. Earlier in September, the makers shared a powerful new poster of Ram Charan, coinciding with celebrations of his eighteen years in the industry.

In a rugged, almost rebellious avatar, the actor was seen standing on a railway track, a backpack slung over his shoulder, lighting a beedi. The massive text "Peddi" formed the backdrop, while the top of the poster carried a celebratory note: "18 Years of Mega Powerstar Ram Charan -- The Journey Has Just Begun."

'Peddi' also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu in key roles.

Earlier this year, a teaser titled Peddi First Shot was released on Ram Navami. It featured Ram Charan in a rugged avatar, walking into a dusty field, lighting a beedi, and delivering the line: "I have only one life to live, and I want to make the most of it."

The film is being produced by Venkaata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas, with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings as presenters.

Directed by Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana, the film stars Ram Charan in the lead and is set for a global release on March 27, 2026.