Hrithik Roshan Reunites With His Idol Jackie Chan During US Holiday With Girlfriend Saba Azad, Photos Go Viral

Hrithik Roshan treated fans on Monday by sharing pictures with legendary action star Jackie Chan.

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik posted a snap of himself posing alongside Chan, describing the meeting as a tribute to the actor's legacy in action cinema. He wrote, "Fancy meeting you here sir Jackie Chan. My broken bones look up to your broken bones. Forever and always."

In the pictures, Hrithik looked effortlessly stylish in an all-white ensemble, a crisp T-shirt paired with a white denim jacket, matching pants and a hat.

The 'Rush Hour' star sported a relaxed black shirt and pants with a hat. The actor flashed his signature smile for the camera as he posed with Hrithik Roshan.

While sharing the photo, Hrithik Roshan paid tribute to Jackie Chan's rich legacy in action films, calling the actor an inspiration to him when it comes to performing stunts and action sequences in movies.

This is not the first time that Hrithik Roshan has met action star Jackie Chan. They previously posed together in 2019 during the China premiere of Hrithik's film Kaabil. At that time, Hrithik had called the meeting "a revelation at so many levels. Incredible experience. Inspired."

On the work front, Hrithik recently announced his debut as a producer in the OTT space. He is teaming up with Prime Video for a thriller series set in Mumbai, titled 'Storm'.

'Storm' boasts a cast led by Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rama Sharma and Saba Azad. With production scheduled to begin soon, Storm is a high-stakes thriller drama set against the backdrop of Mumbai.