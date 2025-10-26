Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad Redefine Couple Goals With Dreamy Vacation Pics Go Viral

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are one of the most followed celebrities on social media. The couple recently completed 4 years of being in a relationship. To mark their occasion, they took a vacation, from which they have been sharing cute, PDA-filled photos. The post has now gone viral online.

Nothing better than ‘winter walking’ with Hrithik Roshan for Saba Azad

On October 26, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad took to their Instagram accounts to share a series of photos from their recent holiday. The couple, who were last known to be in LA, could be seen taking a stroll together, hand-in-hand. Saba shared the photos with the caption, “Nothing better than winter walking!!”

In the photos, Hrithik Roshan could be seen sporting a black jacket teamed with a blue crew neck t-shirt and beige pants. The actor completed the look with his iconic hat. He also sported fashionable glasses in the photo. His girlfriend and actress Saba Azad also donned a casual outfit. She wore a crop top teamed with loose pants and an oversized hoodie. She too sported a beanie, seemingly to brave the cold weather. In one of the photos in the carousel, Saba was seen hugging Hrithik Roshan tightly while he holds her in his arms. The War 2 actor also shared the same post from his account.



Fans of the couple and their followers on social media took to the comment section to share adorable messages for them. A user wrote, “Soo cute together”. Another mentioned, “You guys are looking so cutteeeeeeeeee”. A fan of the actors wrote in the comments, “Aww, this couple is so sweet”. Another praised Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad and wrote, “You guys are looking so cutteeeeeeeeee”.



