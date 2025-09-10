Hrithik Roshan's Girlfriend Saba Azad Says She Is 'Friends Forever' With Her Ex Imaad Shah: No Way I Was Going To Let Him Out Of My Life

In 2022, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad made their relationship official in the media. Saba, whose recent release Songs Of Paradise is streaming on Prime Video, has faced criticism for dating a much older Hrithik. The couple shares an 11-year age gap between them. In a new interview, Saba spoke about her previous relationship with Dil Dosti Etc actor Imaad Shah and how they will forever remain friends as a part of their "pact". Exes Imaad and Saba are also the part of electronic music duo Madboy / Mink.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad made their relationship official in 2022 | Image: Instagram

Saba and Imaad's romantic relationship ended in 2020. However, they continue to collaborate on music and other projects. Looking back at the time they dated and how they chose to remain friends, Saba shared, "Unless someone has treated you badly, how do you stop loving them? It transforms into something else—a beautiful, platonic friendship where you always have each other's back.”

She added, “We were like, to hell with that, it's our family. There was no way I was going to let Imz out of my life. We were very clear that we'd be friends forever—grow old together as friends.”

Exes Saba and Imaad Shah are part of the electronic music duo Madboy / Mink | Image: Instagram

Imaad further hinted that their relationship got better after they ended things romantically. "It's almost like we kept the good parts of our relationship and filtered out the rest," he said.