The Conjuring Last Rites Becomes Highest Grossing Movie In Franchise In India In Less Than A Week

The Conjuring Last Rites Box Office Collection: The Conjuring: Last Rites is the ninth entry in the horror movie verse than began in 2013 and also has The Nun and Annabelle movies under its umbrella. Last Rites is the fourth and the final The Conjuring movie and features demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren's "last case". Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return to play the leading roles one last time and the movie has been getting great critical and commercial response at the box office in India and internationally.

The Conjuring Last Rites becomes highest-grosser in the franchise in India

It has been six days since The Conjuring: Last Rites hit the big screens. On September 4, some paid previews of the movie were also organised in India. After a blockbuster opening of ₹17.5 crore here, the movie managed to maintain momentum as it scored a ₹50 crore+ weekend. Over the weekdays, the numbers have fallen to under ₹6 crore mark. In the meantime, on Wednesday (September 10) The Conjuring: Last Rites has become the highest grossing movie in the franchise in India, surpassing the previous biggest commercial hit in the series, The Conjuring 2 (2016) which did a little over ₹61 crore biz. The fourth The Conjuring film has become the top grossing in the 9-part series in just 6 days.

The Conjuring Last Rites released in India on September 5 | Image: X

Japanese anime to give tough battle to The Conjuring: Last Rites

Japanese anime Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will release in India on September 12 in Japanese, English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and the pre-sales are hinting at a box office tsunami over the weekend. The anime has sold over 1.5 lakh tickets for day 1 and over 2.5 lakh tickets for the first weekend already, with two days still to go for its release.