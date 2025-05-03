Hrithik Roshan's Sister Sunaina Roshan Admits Getting Botox And Fillers, Says 'Everyone Is Doing It'

Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan's daughter Sunaina Roshan remains away from the limelight. Despite being the sister of star Hrithik Roshan, she enjoys her time away from the media glare. She often gets trolled for her big eyes and drastic weight loss. Some also claimed that she underwent Botox treatment on her face. In an interview with Pinkvilla, she, for the first time in years, addressed the trolling and how she deals with the negativity. She confirmed the rumours of undergoing facial treatment and revealed the reason for the same.

Sunaina Roshan on dealing with trolls

Speaking to the portal, Sunaina said that earlier she used to get affected by the negative comments, but now she has learned to deal with them. She credited the positive feedback on her posts as the motivation to create fresh content. "A lot of people get trolled for certain things. But even now, my Instagram page hasn’t been trolled much. I do get trolled for my eyes and the way I look, but not for anything else. But you know how people are—they just want to write something because they have nothing better to say. It used to affect me once upon a time when they commented on my appearance, but now it doesn’t,” she said in an interview.

Sunaina Roshan's candid take on getting Botox on her face

In the same interview with Pinkvilla, she addressed the rumours of going under a cosmetic procedure and said that she has done Botox and fillers because her face was sagging after she lost about 50 kilos. She further stated that it shouldn't bother others, and a person can go under treatment if they feel so. "Everybody does it—what’s the harm in admitting it? It’s quite evident that everyone is doing it anyway," she stated.

Her face was sagging after losing considerable weight, and she thought everything was falling apart, so that's why she began with the treatment on her face.